Open Menu

PM Kakar Says All Parties Have Uniform Opportunities To Take Part In Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2023 | 12:48 PM

PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

The caretaker prime minister says mandate of the caretaker government is to provide support in electoral process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said there is no favourite of government in forthcoming elections.

In an interview with a private tv channel, he said mandate of the caretaker government is to provide support in electoral process.

He said all political parties have uniform opportunities to take part in the elections.

The Prime Minister said international observers have also been invited to witness the election process.

He further said all political parties can take part in the election activities according to rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister TV All Government

Recent Stories

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand ma ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand maintain run-rate in crucial mat ..

8 minutes ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers tha ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 attract real estate developers that support sustainable cities, ..

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pa ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 35 New Zealand Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, W ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists k ..

Three soldiers embrace martyrdom, two terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

13 hours ago
Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

Dry weather expected during next twelve hours

13 hours ago
 Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face you ..

Hezbollah chief tells US 'we are ready to face your fleet'

13 hours ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

14 hours ago
 Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local ..

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

14 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

14 hours ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan