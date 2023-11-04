PM Kakar says all parties have uniform opportunities to take part in elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The caretaker prime minister says mandate of the caretaker government is to provide support in electoral process.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said there is no favourite of government in forthcoming elections.

In an interview with a private tv channel, he said mandate of the caretaker government is to provide support in electoral process.

He said all political parties have uniform opportunities to take part in the elections.

The Prime Minister said international observers have also been invited to witness the election process.

He further said all political parties can take part in the election activities according to rules and regulations.