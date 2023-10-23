Open Menu

PM Kakar Says Chinese Investment To Give Impetus To Pakistan’s Economic Growth

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 23, 2023 | 04:02 PM

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

The caretaker prime minister says Pakistan and China have ironclad friendship and all weather strategic partnership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 23rd, 2023) Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has expressed the confidence that Chinese private entities will make investments in second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, with a focus on relocating industries and fostering cooperation in the agricultural and mining sectors.

Addressing a news conference regarding his recent visit to China, in Islamabad, he said the Chinese investment will give impetus to our economic growth.

Describing his talks with the Chinese leadership as highly fruitful and constructive, the Prime Minister said Pakistan and China have ironclad friendship and all weather strategic partnership.

He said there is a desire on both sides to further enhance their engagement and deepen this relationship.

He said we have returned home from China with three slogans of consultation, cooperation and coordination and our focus will remain on it to further expand the bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister pointed out that twenty agreements were signed during his visit to Beijing. He said it is after a long time that such a big number of MOUs were signed. He said a mechanism has also been worked out to ensure implementation of these agreements as well as the signed previously.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said there is also a great potential of cooperation between the media of two countries.

