PM Kakar Summoned In Missing Baloch Students’ Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 13, 2024 | 01:03 PM
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarks that those who are involved in missing the people deserve death penalty for twice.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to appear before the court in person in the missing Baloch students case.
“The Prime Minister should personally before the court on Monday at 10:00 am,” remarked the judge, with directive to the caretaker prime minister to personally appear before the court.
The judge passed the order while hearing the case related to missing Baloch students.
The Attorney General did not appear before the court. However, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman represented the Federal government before the court in this case.
The law officer requested the court to give more time in this case.
However, the judge remarked that it was the kindness of the court that two director generals were not summoned.
The judge remarked that those who are involved in missing the people deserved death penalty for twice.
The judge summoned the caretaker prime minister and put off further hearing till Feb 19.
Previously, the court once remarked that the prime minister would be summoned in the missing Baloch students’ case if the action was not taken.
Recent Stories
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mangla dam water level at continual decline5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown: 12 kite flyers arrested5 minutes ago
-
JI Central Committee announces intra-party elections15 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris living hellish life under shadow of war in IIOJK: APHC15 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city25 minutes ago
-
PR earns over Rs 6.84 mln in four years through saloons35 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing42 minutes ago
-
Hospital waste management training held45 minutes ago
-
Independent elected members from PP-49 joins PML-N45 minutes ago
-
Three illegal money exchangers held1 hour ago
-
1642 power pilferers held red-handed in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Eight booked over driving license1 hour ago