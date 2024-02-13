PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarks that those who are involved in missing the people deserve death penalty for twice.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13rd, 2024) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to appear before the court in person in the missing Baloch students case.

“The Prime Minister should personally before the court on Monday at 10:00 am,” remarked the judge, with directive to the caretaker prime minister to personally appear before the court.

The judge passed the order while hearing the case related to missing Baloch students.

The Attorney General did not appear before the court. However, Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman represented the Federal government before the court in this case.

The law officer requested the court to give more time in this case.

However, the judge remarked that it was the kindness of the court that two director generals were not summoned.

The judge remarked that those who are involved in missing the people deserved death penalty for twice.

The judge summoned the caretaker prime minister and put off further hearing till Feb 19.

Previously, the court once remarked that the prime minister would be summoned in the missing Baloch students’ case if the action was not taken.