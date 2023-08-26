Open Menu

PM Kakar Summons Emergency Meeting Over Power Price, Consumers' Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PM Kakar summons emergency meeting over power price, consumers' bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has summoned an emergency meeting on Sunday over the price of electricity and consumers' bills.

The prime minister has directed the ministry of energy and the power distributions companies to present detailed briefing over the issue, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

The meeting would mull over provision of maximum relief to the masses over electricity bills.

Separately, on his X handle, the prime minister posted that he summoned an emergency meeting over these issues in the PM House and would hold consultations to provide maximum relief to power consumers.

