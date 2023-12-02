Open Menu

PM Kakar, Syrian Prime Minister Ask Israel To Stop Brutal Use Of Force On Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PM Kakar, Syrian Prime Minister ask Israel to stop brutal use of force on Palestinians

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous on Saturday asked Israel to stop the brutal use of force on the Palestinians, ensure ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian assistance and resolve the Palestinian question in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

During a meeting held here between the two leaders on the sidelines of COP 28, the two sides discussed the ongoing Israeli violence against Palestinian people and called on the international community to take meaningful notice of the situation.

The two leaders also expressed the commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields including economic, cultural and tourism besides agreeing to revive the Joint Ministerial Commission.

They also reviewed the bilateral relationship and agreed to enhance the frequency of bilateral political exchanges to foster understanding between the leadership and the brotherly peoples of the two countries.

