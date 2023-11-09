PM Kakar to address 16th ECO summit, visit Imam Bukhari shrine today

Open Menu

Published November 09, 2023

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to address the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit today to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the Organisation's Vision 2025

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to address the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit today to reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to the Organisation's Vision 2025.

The prime minister, who is on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan along with a delegation to attend the moot, would also reiterate Pakistan's resolve for the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remains committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

He will also attend the reception organized in honour of the leaders of the ECO countries.

During the second day of his visit, the prime minister will meet the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wherein the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

He is also expected to visit Uzbekistan's historical city of Samarkand, where he will pay respects at the shrine of Hazrat Imam Bukhari, one of the greatest Muslim compilers and scholars of Hadith.

