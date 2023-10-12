PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says the Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will undertake a visit to China to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation commencing in Beijing on the 17th of this month.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Prime Minister will attend the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum.

The spokesperson said the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese leaders as well as other leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum.

In his engagements, the Prime Minister will highlight the key achievements and future priorities of CPEC and reaffirm Pakistan's strong commitment to jointly promote its high quality development.

In China, the Prime Minister will also meet with leading Chinese entrepreneurs to expand bilateral trade and investment. He will also visit Urumqi to meet with local leaders and businessmen aiming to enhance trade, investment and people to people relations.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the ongoing celebrations marking the ten years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project-the flagship project of Belt and Road initiative.

Responding to a question regarding repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, the spokesperson once again clarified it is not specific to any nationality. She said the decision in this regard has been taken in view of country's own interests to curb illegal activities and terrorism.

When asked about the security of Pakistan cricket Team in India, the spokesperson said India, being the host of the World Cup, has the responsibility to provide seamless security to our team members.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch regretted that Pakistani sports commentator Zainab Abbas was intimidated through the registration of an FIR in India. She said such developments show the growing intolerance there.

She said Pakistan has impressed upon India to issue visas to all Pakistani journalists accredited by the ICC as well as Pakistani spectators.

Strongly condemning the indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force by Israeli authorities against civilian population in Gaza, the spokesperson called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. She said we are deeply concerned about the fast deteriorating and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza due to inhuman blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces.

The spokesperson said the unprecedented gravity of situation demands urgent intervention by the international community.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged the UN to play a proactive role in facilitating a ceasefire to alleviate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. She said the international community must work in concert for a just, comprehensive and lasting two state solution with a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital.