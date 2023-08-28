PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) In a bid to address the concerns raised by the recent surge in electricity bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will preside over a second meeting to formulate a comprehensive strategy. This strategy aims to tackle the issue of inflated electricity bills, which has sparked widespread protests throughout the nation.

Scheduled for today, the meeting will involve in-depth discussions with Chief Ministers, focusing on initiatives to promote energy conservation and address the increased electricity bills observed in July.

During the meeting, a detailed compilation of individuals and organizations benefitting from complimentary electricity will be presented.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office underlines the commitment to avoid hastily implemented measures that could adversely affect the nation's interests. Prime Minister Kakar has instructed relevant authorities to develop practical measures to reduce the impact of inflated electricity bills and submit the proposed plan within the next 48 hours.

Sources indicate that immediate relief regarding electricity bills could not be finalized in today's session. Another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, where discussions will continue pertaining to electricity rates and billing practices.

It is noted that the caretaker prime minister is actively seeking reports and recommendations to alleviate the burden on the public.

The emergency meeting was convened following widespread demonstrations across multiple cities. Protesters expressed their discontent by burning their electricity bills and staging roadblocks. They demanded a reversal of the recent tariff hike and the discontinuation of additional taxes.

Officials from the power ministry provided the prime minister with insights into electricity pricing. They emphasized that the National Electric Power and Regulatory Authority (Nepra) holds the authority to determine power tariffs in the country. They mentioned that rate adjustments were made in accordance with the consumer price index (CPI).

Further details from officials revealed that fluctuations in fuel costs also contributed to changes in electricity prices. Additionally, the cost of imported coal surged to Rs61,000 per metric ton, up from the previous rate of Rs51,000.

The increase in electricity prices will primarily impact consumers using more than 400 units.

On average, domestic users will experience an increase of Rs3.82 per unit, with the per-unit price for August 2023 standing at Rs33.89.

Approximately 63.5 percent of total consumers will remain unaffected by this tariff adjustment. For 31.6 percent of domestic consumers, there will be an increase of up to Rs6.5 per unit.

A smaller fraction, accounting for 4.9 percent of consumers, will witness a hike of Rs7.5 per unit.