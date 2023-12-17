PM Kakar to travel to Kuwait to convey condolences on death of Amir Sheikh Nawaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait.

He will convey to the Royal Family, the government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences

of the Government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al

Jaber Al Sabah, Foreign Office Spokesperson said on X on Sunday.