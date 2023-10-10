Open Menu

PM Kakar To Visit Quetta Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2023 | 11:15 AM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will specially participate in the 14th meeting of Balochistan Apex Committee to discuss the current situation of implementation of the National Action Plan in the province.

The Prime Minister will also meet with the caretaker provincial leadership.

A day earlier, the PM paid tribute to the security officials for their sacrifices for the motherland.

PM Kakar took to X and wrote, "In a daring operation in Zhob District, our security forces brought 5 terrorists to justice. Real life heroes, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed, made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their dedication reinforces our resolve to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan. We honor our brave soldiers!,".

