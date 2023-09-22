PM Kakar underscores preservation of UN Charter of equality for global peace

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Friday stressed that the UN Charter principles of equality and sovereignty must be preserved in the interest of global peace and prosperity

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq on Friday stressed that the UN Charter principles of equality and sovereignty must be preserved in the interest of global peace and prosperity.

"Pakistan does not believe in elitism within the comity of nations," he said. Pakistan believed that adding more permanent members to the Security Council would further erode its credibility and legitimacy.

Addressing the 78th UN General Assembly session, the prime minister further said the widest possible agreement could be best achieved on the basis of the Uniting for Consensus Group’s proposal for expansion of the Council only in the non-permanent category with provision for a limited number of longer-term seats.

"Pakistan believes that to build, preserve and promote peace and prosperity today, and in the future, it is vital to reduce great power rivalry and tensions; ensure strict adherence to the UN Charter; consistently implement Security Council resolutions; eliminate the root causes of conflicts; and respect the principles of non-use of force; self-determination; sovereignty and territorial integrity; non-interference in the internal affairs of states and peaceful co- existence," he added.