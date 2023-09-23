(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on India's ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Prime Minister highlighted India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, where it had abolished the status of Kashmir.

Kakar called for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year's floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

Recognizing the grave threat of climate change, the prime minister stressed the importance of the fulfillment of climate finance commitments by developed nations.

He also updated the UNSG on the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has the objective of promoting investments in Pakistan for a robust economic recovery of the country.

The prime minister appreciated the United Nations Secretary-General's call for global financial transformation to invigorate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and proposed measures for augmenting the SDG agenda.