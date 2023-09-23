Open Menu

PM Kakar Updates Guterres On India's Human Rights Violations In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2023 | 06:31 PM

PM Kakar updates Guterres on India's human rights violations in IIOJK

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar met the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and briefed him on India's ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Prime Minister highlighted India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, where it had abolished the status of Kashmir.

Kakar called for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister thanked the Secretary-General for his unwavering support during last year's floods and for co-hosting the Geneva Conference on Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

Recognizing the grave threat of climate change, the prime minister stressed the importance of the fulfillment of climate finance commitments by developed nations.

He also updated the UNSG on the newly established Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has the objective of promoting investments in Pakistan for a robust economic recovery of the country.

The prime minister appreciated the United Nations Secretary-General's call for global financial transformation to invigorate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and proposed measures for augmenting the SDG agenda.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Geneva New York Sudanese Pound August 2019

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

34 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

49 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

3 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan