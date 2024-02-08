Open Menu

PM Kakar Visits Various Polling Stations Of Twin Cities, Expresses Satisfaction

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PM Kakar visits various polling stations of twin cities, expresses satisfaction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday visited various polling stations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the voting process for General Elections 2024 is underway across the country.

The prime minister took a round of the polling stations in G-6 sector of Islamabad and Arid University of Rawalpindi and others.

He also talked to the polling staff and inspected the voting process as well as the facilities provided to the voters.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the security and the facilities for the voters.

He interacted with the voters, and shook hand with them, who also had photographs with him.

