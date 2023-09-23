(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The political and diplomatic experts here on Saturday termed the visit of caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as highly successful and productive for Pakistan.

They said the Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of Kashmiris after highlighting the Kashmir dispute in most effective manner at UNGA.

Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan told APP that the Prime Minister deserved praise for boldly highlighting the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during his historic address at UNGA.

Despite deployment of over nine lakh troops at IIOJK, the fascist Modi Govt has failed to suppress the freedom movement in the Held Valley.

He said the gruesome murder of Khalistan Movement Sikh leader in Canada had raised serious questions about the state of India and exposed the negative policies of the fascist Modi regime against minorities.

On August 5, 2019, he said the Modi government had made a deep rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their identity, history and culture.

India had deprived oppressed Kashmiris of all kinds of liberties and human rights since 1947, and that the fascist Modi government's illegal and unconstitutional acts of August 5, 2019 of revoking special status of the Indian Illegally Occupaid Kashmir (IIOJ&K) has exposed his conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity.

He said the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India contravened multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 and was subsequently adopted by UNGA.

He said this declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from abuse, exploitation, maltreatment and all kinds of violence in the IIOJK besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR.

"India went against several passed UN Security Council's resolutions after revoking the IIOJK's special status and I urged the international community including world powers to press Modi Govt to immediately go back to pre August 5, 2019 status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to the oppressed Kashmiris as promised to them by the world peace body." He said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and durable peace in subcontinent was only possible through resolution of the decades long Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Professor Dr A.H. Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar also termed the visit of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq to UNGA as highly productive for Pakistan.

The prime minister held important meetings with different world leaders, financial and business bodies that showed keen interests in the economic revival plans in Pakistan, he said and added that PM Kakar held constructive discussion with the Managing Director IMF and hoped that the upcoming government would carry on the economic plan for progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

Dr Hilali praised Prime Minister for highlighting the issue of TTP and Daesh involved in launching attacks on Pakistan from across the western border. He said that the recent attacks from Afghanistan on Chitral was testimony to this fact.

He said that about five million Afghans refugees including about 2.8 million legal were living in Pakistan for over four decades and time has come that they should be repatriated to their home country. He regretted that international community had made very limited contributions for the well being of these huge numbers of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and left entire burden on Islamabad to shoulder.

Islamophobia and climate change have been emerged as a serious challenges, and time has come for redressal of these issues through UNGA plateform, he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) termed the visit of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to UNGA as highly successful and praised him for winning hearts and minds of the Kashmiris after boldly highlighting Indian forces' atrocities and human rights abuses at IIOJK during his landmark address at UNGA.

He said Indian occupation forces had resorted to extra judicial killing of hundreds of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, putting the Kashmiris' leadership behind bars, imposing clampdown on media and used women and children abuses as weapon of war to suppress freedom movement after August 5 illegal actions.

Mushtaq said Indian forces even didn't allow mass ritual and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani and forcefully snatched his body from the bereaved family and buried him at night. Similarly, great Hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case to silence his strong voice for Kashmirs freedom, he expressed.

The Vice Chairman JKPL said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris leadership and youth in a fake encounter.

He claimed the Indian Govt had provided nearly six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

He urged the international community including UNO to take notice of the gruesome violation of human rights violations including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings, rape and molestation of women and children at IIOJK.

Since 1989, he said over 162,000 Kashmiris were brutally tortured, 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children were orphaned by the Indian army at IIOJK.

The experts deplored UNSC members' apathy towards addressing of Kashmir dispute, which was a flashpoint between two nuclear armed neighboring countries.

They urged international community and UNO to look beyond trade and business interest and forced India to give right of self determination to Kashmiris on the pattern of East Taimur to bring lasting peace in South Asia.