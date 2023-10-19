PM Kakar’s visit gets extensive coverage in Chinese media

The visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing and his meetings with the top Chinese leadership have received extensive coverage in electronic and print media

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing and his meetings with the top Chinese leadership have received extensive coverage in electronic and print media.

The prime minister has been in headlines of Global Television Network (CGTN), a prominent English language news channel; CCTV, Chinese language television channel; and newspapers, particularly Global Times, People’s Daily, China Daily, China Economic Net, and a number of other Chinese language newspapers and news websites.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency interviewed Prime Minister Kakar ahead of his visit.

The Global Times published an article written by the prime minister while the China Daily published his interview on its front page.

The prime minister’s attendance in the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum and his address to the High-Level Forum were telecast live.

The prime minister’s meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping at People’s Great Hall, Premier Li Qiang at Diaoyutai State Guest House and other top leadership as well as signing of several memorandums of understanding were widely covered by the local media.

During his visit, the prime minister also held a meeting with Member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of Communist Party of China, Li Xi.

He also held a series of meetings with the chairpersons and chief executive officers of top-ranking Chinese companies and addressed an interactive roundtable attended by a number of academics, scholars and researchers from notable Chinese thank tanks, in Beijing.

A number of Chinese scholars commented on different aspects of the prime minister’s visit on television and wrote articles in the newspapers.

The prime minister will also visit Urumqi, Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China, to enhance trade, investment and people-to-people relations.

PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is visiting China on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is his first visit to China after assuming office in August 2023.

APP/asg