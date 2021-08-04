PM keen to reach out 4.5m low-income families through KJP: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday expressed the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach out to 4.5 million low-income families under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) to make them economically strong and prosperous.

In a tweet, he said under the Kamyab Jawan Programme, Rs 1600 billion loans would be provided to youth, while loan amount up to Rs 500,000 would be interest-free.

The Federal government, he said would provide easy loan up to Rs 2.7 million for construction of homes, technical training and crops to farmers.