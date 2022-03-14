UrduPoint.com

PM Khan Always Promoted Local Culture Internationally: Dr Akhtar Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 05:46 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Monday that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly believed in promotion of local culture across the globe.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony on Punjab Culture Day, here at Tea House Multan. The provincial minister remarked that promotion of culture maintained identity of any nation. He heaped a praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan for wearing national and popular attire "Shalwar- Qameez", during his visit to USA and Russia. Pakistan is rich in culture and pro-people traditions, he mentioned.

About south Punjab's culture, he remarked that the region is land of mystics who always preached love among the people. Commissioner Multan division Dr Irshad Ahmed observed that the Culture Day was being marked following instruction from Punjab government. Punjab Culture Day is in fact a process of introduction of our rich culture to new generation as well as the world.

Nations remained strong in culture is kept intact, said Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem. The ceremony was also attended by civil society workers, officers of district administration and literary figures.

>