UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan An Only Voice To Bring Transparency In Electoral System : Faisal Javed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:17 PM

PM Khan an only voice to bring transparency in electoral system : Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a sole leader standing against corrupt practices and struggling to bring transparency in country's electoral process

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a sole leader standing against corrupt practices and struggling to bring transparency in country's electoral process.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, to ensure transparency and discourage anti-democratic values, had expelled his own party's twenty Members of Provincial Assembly for their involvement in unfair practices in the previous Senate elections.

The opposition on the other hand was protecting to the corrupt practices and wanted to maintain status quo for their personal gains, he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan he said since day first had conveyed that no one will be offered National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and he remained firm in his stance.

He said at a time when Kashmir issue was being highlighted at international fora the Opposition held sit-ins and demonstrations which badly affected the Kashmir cause.

He said, be it legislation on FATF or the COVID-19 issue, the Opposition tried to blackmail the incumbent government and sought personal relaxations on the their cases of corruption at the cost of national interests which was never given any weight by the honest PTI leadership.

He said PDM's resignation card also failed when their own parliamentarians refused to resign from the assemblies and they (PDM) even could not win public support to fulfill their personal agenda.

The previous regimes, Javed said, have promoted the culture of corruption, nepotism and rigging. As a result "We lost social, moral and democratic values in the country" he added.

These corrupt elements and their families, he said were flourishing while the poor were becoming more poorer.

Faisal said it was imperative to bring transparency in the system if "We want to protect future of our next generations." He claimed that PTI would win today's election .

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Parliament Provincial Assembly National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Moral Financial Action Task Force Media From Government Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

1 minute ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

20 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

4 minutes ago

Corona-virus variant first detected in Brazil more ..

4 minutes ago

Table tennis championship held at GCWUF

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.