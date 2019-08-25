UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Announces To Open Governor House In Nathiagali For Public.

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 03:24 PM

PM Khan announces to open Governor House in Nathiagali for Public.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) PM Imran Khan on Sunday has announced to open doors of Governor House in Nathiagali and other government rest houses for the Public to promote tourism.In a tweet, the Prime Minster said, "These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance are now going to make money for the government.

"Nathiagali Governor House is one of the 169 Government Resthouses, that are now open for public and can be booked online.KP Government has also opened Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House, Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Money Sunday Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

34% decrease in UAE traffic fatalities in last 5 y ..

44 minutes ago

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

4 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

5 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.