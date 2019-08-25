PM Khan announces to open Governor House in Nathiagali for Public.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th August, 2019) PM Imran Khan on Sunday has announced to open doors of Governor House in Nathiagali and other government rest houses for the Public to promote tourism.In a tweet, the Prime Minster said, "These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance are now going to make money for the government.

"Nathiagali Governor House is one of the 169 Government Resthouses, that are now open for public and can be booked online.KP Government has also opened Chief Minister House, Speaker House, Inspector General House, Karnak House in Natiagali for tourists.