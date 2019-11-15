UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Appreciates Pakistan Army For National Security

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 06:36 PM

PM Khan appreciates Pakistan army for national security

COAS General Bajwa called on PM Khan at Prime Minister Office to discuss matters of personal interests.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters of thier personal interests.
According to spokesperson of Prime Mininster Office, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office. Prime Minister Imran Khand and Army Chief General Bajwa discussed regional security challenges, Kashmir issue and professional affairs of the army. PM Khan appreciated the army for ensuring security at the borders and launded thier role for national defence. PM also appreciated the efforts of security officials for putting efforts for sociala and economic development in the country.
"It is very appreciable that the country is going to the right direction in terms of economic development," said Imran Khan during his meeting with Army Chief.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan has set on the journey of the socia and economic development with the efforts of security forces. General Bajwa visited FC Museum in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa and Qila gallery which was opened for the general public.
The Army Chief also appreciated the sacrifices of Frontier Core in FATA and other parts of Khyber PakhtoonKhwa. He said the prosperity and stability of the economy was the result of the security forces. He paid tribute to the security officials in Khyber PakhtoonKhwa. He stated that the development process could be expanded after the security officials' efforts for peace.

