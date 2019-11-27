UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Calls Cabinet Meeting To Discuss Extension Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:34 PM

PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension case

Sources say army chief arrives at PM Office to take part in consultative meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, the sources said here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa arrived at Prime Minister Office to take part in a meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ministers and legal team of the government also took part in the meeting.

The sources said that the legal team briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the legal questions asked by the Supreme Court regarding extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Earlier in the day, the top court gave tough time to the legal team of the government about the second notification issued for extension in the tenure of army chief General Bajwa.

“Two sessions were held but still there are many blunders,” the bench expressed serious concerns on the arguments of the government ‘s legal team during hearing against extension of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

The bench made it clear that the government still had time otherwise the judges would fulfill their constitutional power.

The meeting of Army Chief at this moment is being considered very important as only one day has been left in retirement of Army chief General Bajwa.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that there was consensus of the cabinet over extension of Army Chief’s tenure.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Technology General Qamar Javed Bajwa Fawad Chaudhry Government Cabinet Top Court

Recent Stories

Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks S ..

18 minutes ago

Road Safety: National Highways and Motorway Police ..

4 minutes ago

Six police IOs transferred over poor performance, ..

4 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority removes encroachment ..

4 minutes ago

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

35 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 136 cases on traffi ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.