PM Khan calls cabinet meeting to discuss extension case

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, the sources said here on Wednesday.

According to the details, Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa arrived at Prime Minister Office to take part in a meeting being chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Ministers and legal team of the government also took part in the meeting.

The sources said that the legal team briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the legal questions asked by the Supreme Court regarding extension in tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

Earlier in the day, the top court gave tough time to the legal team of the government about the second notification issued for extension in the tenure of army chief General Bajwa.

“Two sessions were held but still there are many blunders,” the bench expressed serious concerns on the arguments of the government ‘s legal team during hearing against extension of Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa.

The bench made it clear that the government still had time otherwise the judges would fulfill their constitutional power.

The meeting of Army Chief at this moment is being considered very important as only one day has been left in retirement of Army chief General Bajwa.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that there was consensus of the cabinet over extension of Army Chief’s tenure.