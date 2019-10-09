PM Khan calls on President Xi , discusses regional security

(@fidahassanain)

Both sides vow to strengthen bilateral relations, discuss economic ties and situation in Occupied Kashmir.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed various issues with him including regional situation and other matters of mutual interest.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that China has played vital role in economic well-being of Pakistan while completion of CPEC is their first priority. Both leaders discussed the issue of occupied Kashmir and violation of human rights in the disputed territory. In his meeting with President Xi, PM Khan acknowledged strong relation between Pakistan and China, saying that all time friendship of both countries guarantees protection of both sides’ interests.

According to media reports, Chinese President Xi said that China has strong relation with Pakistan adding that Pakistan was on the way to economic prosperity. President Xi said that CPEC would bring prosperity into Pakistan and new avenues of economic growth would be open. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in fight against terrorism.

The sources said that both sides considered China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a great source of prosperity and economic development for Pakistan, with an emphasis to evolve effective strategy to deal with the regional security issues.

PM Khan who is on two-day official tour of China will also take part as a guest of honor in a closing ceremony of 2019 International Horticultural Exhibition while his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang will be there as a host of the ceremony. 162-day long exhibition, media reports say, will conclude today. Pastoral landscape of hills, waters and plants were displayed by the exhibition which gave an interesting knowledge to the visitors about how to ensure environmental protection, they say.

Prime Minister Khan, according to media reports, also called on Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Tuesday and both leadership affirmed their strong relations to deal with various issues including the regional security and peace, sovereignty, peace and other legitimate rights. During their meeting at Great Hall of People in Beijing, the Chinese PM said that both countries were all weather strategic cooperative partners. He assured that China would always support Pakistan in its national development and other international affairs. Both leaders emphasized over strengthening bilateral ties to a new level for prosperity and development in the entire region.

Media reports say that Chinese PM Li also offered assistance but he expressed satisfaction on overall economic situation of Pakistan in his meeting with Imran Khan. On this occasion, Prime Minister Khan also assured him that CPEC and other related projects would be completed expeditiously, saying that it was their government foremost priority. PM Khan also apprised PM Li about steps recently taken to speed up development in Gwadar and other CPEC related projects.

The leadership of both sides also discussed as to how the Pakistan’s exports to China could be increased and how the bilateral trade could be strengthened further for economic development of both countries. They also vowed to enforce China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement for fast trade and economic well-being, the sources said. They said PM Khan and PM Li both discussed the issue of Occupied Kashmir and violation of human rights and international law in the disputed territory.