UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Cancels His Visit To Malaysia, Sources Say

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:41 AM

PM Khan cancels his visit to Malaysia, sources say

The sources say that Foreign Minster Qureshi will represent Pakistan instead of PM Imran Khan in Malaysia Summit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia after accepting Saudi Arabia Pressure, the sources said here on Tuesday morning.

They said that Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will not take part in the Kuala Lumpur Summit instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development took place after PM Khan’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed the bilateral relations. Last week, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal confirmed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in Malaysia Summit to explain views and find solutions to the challenges being faced by Muslim world including terrorism and Islamophobia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan through his Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya to take part in Kuala Lumpur Summit.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Riyadh Visit Saudi Kuala Lumpur Saudi Arabia Malaysia Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

12 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.