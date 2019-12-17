PM Khan cancels his visit to Malaysia, sources say

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Foreign Minster Qureshi will represent Pakistan instead of PM Imran Khan in Malaysia Summit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has cancelled his scheduled visit to Malaysia after accepting Saudi Arabia Pressure, the sources said here on Tuesday morning.

They said that Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will not take part in the Kuala Lumpur Summit instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The development took place after PM Khan’s meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman in Riyadh on Saturday.

Both the leaders discussed the bilateral relations. Last week, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal confirmed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s participation in Malaysia Summit to explain views and find solutions to the challenges being faced by Muslim world including terrorism and Islamophobia.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan through his Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Bin Haji Yahya to take part in Kuala Lumpur Summit.