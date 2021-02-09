UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Commits To Streamline Country's System: Murad Saeed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

PM Khan commits to streamline country's system: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to improve and streamline the country's system for desirous results.

The incumbent government has moved a constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament regarding the upcoming Senate elections to discourage the horsetrading practice, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government has taken various steps as per recommendations from the Supreme Court (SC) to wipe out the menace of horsetrading for transparent elections.

He stressed the need to conduct the Senate polls through open voting for transparency.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had introduced the money politics and horsetrading in the Senate elections in past, he said.

