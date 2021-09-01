PM Khan confident FBR can easily meet its annual tax collection target

(@fidahassanain)

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the federal tax body had collected Rs850 billion during the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year, exceeding its own target figure by 23%.

The PM said that it reflected the growth of 51% in revenue over the same period last year.

Previously in early August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had lauded the FBR for achieving a record Rs410 billion in revenue in July 2021. He had tweeted, “As of now, the collection is Rs410b, which is highest-ever in the month of July - and around 22% above required target for the month,”.

He had said that it were the PTI policies that was leading the country towards sustained economic growth and revival.

Earlier, in July, the FBR went over its tax collection target of Rs4,691 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21 and managed to collect Rs4,725 billion.

But the FBR didn't manage to meet its initially envisaged tax collection target of Rs4,963 billion for 2020-21, which was revised downward to Rs4,691 billion in line with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

According to the sources, tax collection increased by 18.2% during the financial year 2020-21.