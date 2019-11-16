UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Decides To Go Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:12 PM

PM Khan decides to go home

The sources say PM Khan will go on leave today and tomorrow to spend time with family at Bani Gala.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to go on leaves today to spend time with family at Bani Gala, the sources claimed.
PM Imran Khan, the sources said, would go on two-day leave and neither he would chair any official meeting nor would take part in party meetings.

"PM Khan has decided to stay away from all official duties and party meetings to spend time with his family," the sources said. They said he would stay at home during these days and would not go anywhere. Today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) are the days when he would go on leave, they added.

The decision of PM Khan to go on leaves has raised many questions as some political pundits said that he wanted to make Mualana Fazl happy who wanted to see him at home instead of Prime Minister Office and some said that Imran Khan wanted to be relaxed by staying out of touch of official duties.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting yesterday and discussed the matter of removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The PTI members, in thier meeting, strongly condemned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for attacking state institution in his speech.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl in his speeches at Azadi March said that PM Khan's resignataion was his goal and they would continue their struggle till the end of this government. He said the governmente completely failed to deliver in all sectors while the common man was struggling for two-time bread. Maulana Fazl said that they would go on countrwide protst. On other hand, PM Khan had said that all demands except of his resignation were acceptable, and made it clear that no NRO would be given to anyone at any cost.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exit Control List Azadi March Bani Man May Sunday Family All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali ..

5 minutes ago

UN Probe Into Airstrikes in Northwestern Syria Loo ..

6 minutes ago

UN panel adopts resolution on minority rights as P ..

6 minutes ago

Op-Ed: Strategic investment platform cements UAE&# ..

16 minutes ago

LHC will hear petition against Nawaz Sharif's name ..

30 minutes ago

Australian man survives croc attack by gouging its ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.