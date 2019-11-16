PM Khan decides to go home

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to go on leaves today to spend time with family at Bani Gala, the sources claimed.

PM Imran Khan, the sources said, would go on two-day leave and neither he would chair any official meeting nor would take part in party meetings.

"PM Khan has decided to stay away from all official duties and party meetings to spend time with his family," the sources said. They said he would stay at home during these days and would not go anywhere. Today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday) are the days when he would go on leave, they added.

The decision of PM Khan to go on leaves has raised many questions as some political pundits said that he wanted to make Mualana Fazl happy who wanted to see him at home instead of Prime Minister Office and some said that Imran Khan wanted to be relaxed by staying out of touch of official duties.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting yesterday and discussed the matter of removal of Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL). The PTI members, in thier meeting, strongly condemned JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman for attacking state institution in his speech.

It may be mentioned here that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl in his speeches at Azadi March said that PM Khan's resignataion was his goal and they would continue their struggle till the end of this government. He said the governmente completely failed to deliver in all sectors while the common man was struggling for two-time bread. Maulana Fazl said that they would go on countrwide protst. On other hand, PM Khan had said that all demands except of his resignation were acceptable, and made it clear that no NRO would be given to anyone at any cost.