PM Khan Dissolves All PTI Organizations After Setback In KP Local Govt Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 06:17 PM

PM Khan dissolves all PTI organizations after setback in KP local govt elections

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that all Chairmen and Organizers of the committees will stand removed from their respective designations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has dissolved all party organizations.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain while briefing media persons about the decisions taken in a senior party leadership meeting chaired by Prime Minister in Islamabad on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhry said all Chairmen and Organizers of the committees will stand removed from their respective designations.

He said a new constituent committee, comprising national leadership of the party, has been set up which would work on new constitution and organizing structure of the party.

He said a mechanism would be established to decide about candidates for the local bodies elections.

Fawad Chaudhry said it has also been decided to set up another committee at Federal level to decide about whom should be given ticket for party seat in any particular constituency.

