PM Khan expresses grief over sad incident of Tezgham Express

The Prime Minister said that he has already ordered inquiry into the incident.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed grief over the sad incident of Tezgham Express where in the death toll has reached 73 beside many others who got injured due to fire in the train.

Through his twitter account, PM Khan said he was very sad over the shocking incident of Tezgham train and said that he was with the aggrieved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons. The Prime Minister also said that he had already ordered for holding inquiry into the incident of fire in Tezgham train.

Beside it, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad also expressed grief over the deaths due to fire incident in Tezgham, saying that the people do not care while travelling on trains. The minister announced compensation for the victims' families. He said Rs 1.5 millionn would be given to every family who lost his loved ones in the incident while Rs 500,000 as compensation for the injured persons.

"They carry cylinders in thier heavy bags while travelling on the train," Sheikh Rasheed said while announcing compensation for the victims' families.

The minister for railways said that the scanners have been installed at the main stations and there are total 17 stations where scanners have been installed. But there are many stations where they is no such facilty, he added.

At least 70 people have died after a cylinder blast in three bogies of Tezgham Express that was going on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi. Around 36 people got injured in the incident and many of them are in critical condition. The resuce teams and the contingents of Pakistan Army including doctors and paramedics reached the spot. The injured and those who died on the spot are being shifted to DHQ hospital in Liaqatpur Tehsil.

An helicopter of Pakistan Army has also been dispatched to provide assistance in rescue operation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives in the incident. The prime minister ordered inquiry into the incident.