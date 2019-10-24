PM Khan extends sincere prayers for good health of Nawaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan through his twitter account directs all authorities concerned to ensure best possible health care for Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) Putting aside all political differences, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said extended his sincere prayers for the early recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Through his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed all authorities concerned to ensure provision of best possible health care and treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

Former three time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorated once again as his platelets counts significantly dropped to less than 7,000 on Wednesday. Just a day before, Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count recovered to 29,000 after doctors had transfused four mega units of platelets into him in Lahore’s Services hospital. The doctors had earlier claimed that Sharif’s health was satisfactory but later his platelets dropped again.

A medical board was briefed that health condition of Nawaz Sharif was critical and expert doctors were called from Islamabad.

According to the NAB sources, the Punjab government allowed request made by PML-N for Maryam Nawaz's meeting with her father at Services Hospital.

PML-N in its request to Punjab Home department said: " It is already in your knowledge that former three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif is not well and was admitted to Services Hospital for treatment while her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif was going through a trial and was in jail owing to which she was unable to inquire after her ailing father.

Therefore, it is requested that special permission be granted to her to visit her ailing father to inquire about his health,".

The Home department granted special permission to her to see her father at Services Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz made a request to accountability court when she was produced there earlier in the day, pleading that at least one hour time should be allowed to her to see her father at hospital but the court rejected her plea. The court also extended till Oct 25 her judicial remand as well as judicial remand of her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhary Sugar mills case. On other hand, Punjab's Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that all the best possible resources were being utilized for the treatment of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital. She said Nawaz Sharif had no danger of dengue and was being treated by the senior doctors. A senior doctor in Karachi was also asked to arrive in Lahore for special checkup of Nawaz Sharif, she added.