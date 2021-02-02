UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Fights Kashmir Case With Logical Manner: Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Draeshuk

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:27 PM

PM Khan fights Kashmir case with logical manner: Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Draeshuk

Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was fighting Kashmir case before international fora in a logical manner and successfully exposed the nefarious designs of India

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was fighting Kashmir case before international fora in a logical manner and successfully exposed the nefarious designs of India.

Kashmir is known to be heart of Pakistan and the dream of independence of IIJOK is nearing materialization.

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Draeshuk expressed these views while taking to APP on Tuesday.

He informed that India was inflicting cruelties on innocent Kashmiris with well-thought conspiracy as it was taking inhumane steps in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK).

The minister stated the onus of disturbing peace in the region lies with Indian govt and added that it was following Hinduata policies against Muslims and other minorities.

Draeshuk noted that government would mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 in a befitting passion and Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris diplomatically and morally.

