PM Khan For Introducing E-voting System In Elections: Murad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

PM Khan for introducing e-voting system in elections: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan after bringing a Bill for Senate Elections through open ballet, committed to ensure transparent general elections by introducing e-voting system and give right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

In a tweet, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also brought neutral umpire in the world cricket, would also ensure transparent general elections in the country.

He said that the time of frustration is being started for those who used to play cricket at Gymkhana (Lahore) with his own umpire and another became a chairman of his party through short-cut and with a chit.

