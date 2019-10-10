PM Khan gets popular among Chinese public

(@fidahassanain)

During PM Khan’s visit to China he was given exclusive coverage by both electronic and print media; his discussions on bilateral relations with Chinese leadership were carried on front pages of top newspapers

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-10th Oct, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan remained favorite of Chinese media during his two-day official visit and was given space on the front pages of the Chinese newspapers, media reports say.

According to details, Prime Minister Khan has returned from China after completing his two-day official visit. However, PM Khan grabbed huge attention of Chinese media both electronic and print that gave him special space during their coverage. Since his charge of Prime Minister’s Office, PM Khan visited China for three times.

During his recent visit, the Prime Minister met with Chinese leadership which was exclusively covered by the Chinese media—especially the PM’s meeting with Chinese President Xi and Chinese Prime Minister Li Kegiang was given special coverage on big Chinese newspapers.

Both leaders’ discussion on bilateral relations, CPEC and other projects made space on the front pages of big newspapers. Not just the conventional media but online and modern media also covered PM Khan’s visit to China and his meetings with Chinese leadership. Apparently, the PM’s visit to China shows that he (Imran Khan) has got equally popular in Chinese public besides the Chinese leadership and, no doubt, Pakistan’s image has come to the limelight after PM Khan’s efforts and appearances on foreign media.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan received guard of honor soon after he arrived in Beijing. A special contingent presented him guard of honor—that was also telecast by Chinese television channels and thus, PM Khan got popular among the Chinese public.