PM Khan Intensifies Public Relations Campaign In KP: Zahir Toru

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced more meetings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection with the mass mobilization campaign, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and Provincial Information Secretary MPA Zahir Shah Toro said.

In a press statement issued here Sunday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address large gatherings in Mingora, Swat on Wednesday (March 16) and Malakand on Sunday (March 20) in connection with public relations.

Provincial President Pervez Khattak has directed the officials and wings of all the district organizations of Malakand division to expedite the preparations for the success of the meetings in Mingora and Malakand.

He said that the officials and wings of all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials have been tasked to mobilize people across the province for the success of the historic rally held at D-Chowk Islamabad a day before the no-confidence motion.

PTI workers will arrive in Islamabad in large convoys and the historic rally in Islamabad will prove that the people have rejected the negative politics of the opposition to thwart the country's development and prosperity and thwart India's aggressive intentions.

Zahir Shah Toru has said that the opposition parties are afraid that if Imran Khan's government completes five years, then the revolutionary measures of the government will help the people in the 2023 elections.

Opposition politics will be wiped out and the opposition will continue to run in 2028. Imran Khan's thinking and ideology proved that he works of public welfare. Opposition destabilizes the country through no-confidence motion, he said.

"The position has nothing to do with public issues and the opposition will fail in its objectives as usual." he said.

"They are trapped in this way and the negative politics of the opposition has further emboldened the people and the PTI workers have to stick to Prime Minister Imran Khan," Zahid Shah Taru said. The no-confidence motion will fail miserably and nothing will happen to the opposition, he concluded.

