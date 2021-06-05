UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Is Ready For Talks With India If Decision On Occupied Kashmir Is Rolled Back

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 11:24 AM

PM Khan is ready for talks with India if decision on Occupied Kashmir is rolled back

The Prime Minister says he has always wanted a civilized and open relationship with India but it crossed a red line by revoking the autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was ready to resume dialogue with India if New Delhi restored the previous status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said India crossed a red line by revoking the autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views an interview with Reuters news agency on Friday.

The Prime Minister said even if India gives the roadmap to undo its illegal act about occupied Kashmir of 05 August 2019, it will be acceptable.

The Prime Minister said he has always wanted a civilized and open relationship with India.

Referring to the European Union, Imran Khan emphasized that the best way to reduce poverty in the sub-continent is trade with each other.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister European Union Jammu New Delhi August 2019 Best

Recent Stories

United States Mobilizes Airlift Of Emergency Suppl ..

8 seconds ago

Covid-19 claims 84 lives during last 24 hours in ..

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

11 hours ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

11 hours ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.