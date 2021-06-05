PM Khan is ready for talks with India if decision on Occupied Kashmir is rolled back

(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister says he has always wanted a civilized and open relationship with India but it crossed a red line by revoking the autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was ready to resume dialogue with India if New Delhi restored the previous status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said India crossed a red line by revoking the autonomy of occupied Kashmir.

He expressed these views an interview with Reuters news agency on Friday.

The Prime Minister said even if India gives the roadmap to undo its illegal act about occupied Kashmir of 05 August 2019, it will be acceptable.

The Prime Minister said he has always wanted a civilized and open relationship with India.

Referring to the European Union, Imran Khan emphasized that the best way to reduce poverty in the sub-continent is trade with each other.