PM Khan Made “fake Promise” Of Making GB As A Separate Province, Says Maryam  Nawaz

5 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:26 PM

PM Khan made “fake promise” of making GB as a separate province, says Maryam  Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President has urged people to support PML-N, saying that it will stand for their rights.

SKARDU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2020) Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s promise to make Gilgit Balitstan is fake.

Maryam Nawaz also questioned the previous promises of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding millions of jobs and employment opportunities for youth and five millions houses.

Maryam Nawaz reached Gilgit-Baltistan today morning for election campaigns for upcoming elections.

Taking to Twitter, she had shared the news of her visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Imran Khan can’t make people fool anymore ,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing a gathering in Skardu.

It is the first tour of Maryam Nawaz since the election campaign started in Gilgit-Baltistan.

She also claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was “going”.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PM had made plenty of fake promises before and now again he made another fake promise to making GB as a separate province.

She stated that political landscape of the country changed.

The PML-N leader also warned the government against rigging in GB elections, saying that opposition would not leave this matter unresolved.

“PM Khan is eyeing polling stations for rigging but I assure you that you won’t be successful,” said Maryam Nawaz while urging people to rightly use their votes. She said that the voters must remember those who did not change their loyalties while casting votes.

“I just heard that eight to nine candidates out of 16 changed their loyalties,” said Maryam, seeking promise from the voters not to vote all those who changed their loyalties.

She said all such candidates who did not face pressure could not serve the public.

Maryam also vowed not to surrender in front of oppressors.

“Nawaz Sharif is standing firm for the rights of the people despite being ill. You should vote for development while voting for PML-N,” she added.

