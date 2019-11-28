PM Khan pays respect to CJP, titles him as the greatest jurist

(@fidahassanain)

The PM also said that SC’s today verdict was a great disappointment to the enemies of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday paid respect to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa by calling him “one of the greatest judge” of the country ever produced.

In a tweet, PM Khan said that he wanted to say it on record that he had the greatest respect for Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and said that he was one of the greatest jurists ever produced by Pakistan.

Earlier, in a swift reaction to the SC order regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Prime Minister said that the SC’s verdict on extension of the army chief was a “great disappointment to those who were expecting clash between the state institutions.

Through his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the mafias and external enemies got disappointed soon after the victory in the court.

He wrote: “Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilised by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within,”.

PM Khan also tweeted that PTI from its beginning 23 years ago is the torch bearer of independence of judiciary and rule of law. PTI, he said, was the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the judiciary in 2007 and he was jailed for it. He also pay tribute to Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and titled him as one of “the greatest judge of Pakistan”.