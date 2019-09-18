UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Performs Groundbreaking Of Prefabricating Housing Project

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of Prefabricating Housing Project

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of Prefabricating Housing Project' in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday performed the groundbreaking of Prefabricating Housing Project' in Islamabad.Addressing the ceremony, PM Khan said the project would help provide affordable houses to the ordinary people in the shortest possible time.He said prefabricated houses would be established in big cities, including Karachi and Lahore, where many people have been residing in shanties and "buying land is extremely expensive there."The Prime Minister said prefabricated houses could be set up within three to four months while construction of flats takes three to four years.

He said housing, agriculture, exports and relocation of industry from China were amongst the top priorities of the government.Emphasising on raising the productivity in agriculture sector, he said enhanced agricultural production would put an impact on economic growth and increase in exports would enhance foreign exchange reserves.PM Khan said the board of Investment, the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant departments were taking effective measures to ease investment in Pakistan and facilitate the business community.

