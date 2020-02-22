PM Khan plans grand relief plan for the public

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the federal cabinet will give approval of the grand relief plan of Rs 160 billion next week, cutting down prices of PoL prices and edibles of daily use.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned for grand relief for the public suffering from high inflation and high prices in the country.

According to the sources, the PM has vowed to bring down the prices of Petrol and other petroleum products besides the prices of daily used items to provide relief to the public. GST would be cut down from Rs 5 to Rs 8 on Sugar and other edibles of daily used, they said. They stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan wished to cut down Rs 27 from the petrol prices and Rs 30 from Diesel but FBR and Finance Ministry warned him of burden on the national exchequer. The sources said that the public, however, would enjoy the relief soon.

They further said that the government was going to give Rs 60 billion subsidy on gas tariffs soon and Rs 80 billion was on the card for relief on electricity bills—a grand plan of relief. “Rs 160 billion subsidy is being planned for grand relief for the public,” they said, adding that the approval was likely to be given on the next week.

It may be mentioned here that inflation touched the sky and all items, especially the pulses and items of daily used went out of public reach. Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had also said that the PM had planned grand relief for the public and prices of petrol and edibles would come down soon.