PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

Prime Minister Imran Khan says under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi government and Hindutva groups targeted all religious minorities in India.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday came down hard upon Narendra Modi-led Indian government over his continuous mum over “hate speech” conclave that called for the genocide of Muslims in India.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote, “The continuing silence of Modi govt on the call at an extremist Hindutva summit in December for genocide of minorities in India, especially the 200 million Muslim community,”.

PM Khan’s reaction came after the violent hate speech were made during the “Dharma Sansad” held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from December 17 and 19, 2021.

The PM said that it is a big question that whether the BJP government itself supported this call for genocide of Muslims.

The PM said that under the extremist ideology of the BJP Modi government and Hindutva groups targeted all religious minorities in India.

Imran Khan said, “The extremist agenda of the Modi government is a real and present threat to peace in our region,”.

The Indian Supreme Court decided to take up a case related to the hate speeches including open calls for genocide made at the conclave, the local tv reported.

The Indian media reported, “We will take up the matter,”.

The reports said that over 200,000 Muslims gathered in the Bareilly city last week and offered themselves for what they called “mass sacrifice” in protest against the hate speeches.

On December 27, Pakistan deplored Hindutva leaders' calls for Muslim genocide in India and lamented New Delhi's inaction over the matter. The Indian Charge d’ Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to express Pakistan’s serious concerns over the calls for Muslim genocide.

The Foreign Office said that it was highly reprehensible that Hindu Raksha Sena’s Prabodhanand Giri and other Hindutva figures who called for ethnic cleansing of Muslims have neither expressed any regret nor has the Indian government condemned or taken any action against them so far.