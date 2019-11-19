UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Says Country's Economy Going To Right Direction

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:12 PM

PM Khan says country's economy going to right direction

PM Khan tweets about national economy, says economic reforms has brought current account deficit down.

SLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over state of national economy, saying that the country's economy was finally going to the right direction.

Through his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated exporters and encouraged them to do more for the sake of country.

Imran Khan wrote: "Pakistan economy finally heading in right direction as more of our economic reforms bear fruit: Pak's current account turned into surplus in Oct 2019, for first time in 4 yrs. Current account balance was +$99mn in Oct 2019 compared to -$284mn in Sept 2019 & -$1,280mn in Oct 2018,". He also wrote: "For first 4 months of our fiscal year, our current account deficit has fallen by 73.5% compared to same period last fiscal year.

Our exports of goods & services in Oct 2019 rose 20% over previous month and 9.6% over Oct 2018. I congratulate our exporters & encourage them to do more," added the premier.

The State Bank of Pakisan in its latest report said that the current account deficit was brought down by the government as the data in the month of October was giving positive signals. It showeed that Rs 99 million againist a net deficit of $1.28 billion in the same month of previous fiscal year.
According to the state bank, massive cut was made in the imports' bill that helped to achieve the goal of growing economy. The state bank also endorsed the government's steps for strengthening economy sayaing that the fall of current account deficit was a big a achievement for the country. It also meant that there was macroeconomic stability, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Twitter Bank Same October 2018 2019 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $63.44 a barrel M ..

29 minutes ago

NAB arrests Waseem Ajmal over corruption charges

31 minutes ago

Arab League Slams Softer US Stance on Int'l Legali ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Extends Cooperation Program on Infectious D ..

13 minutes ago

Four arrested for aerial firing in Faisalabad

13 minutes ago

IOC appoints coordination for 2026 Winter Olympics ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.