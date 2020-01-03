(@fidahassanain)

The PM expressed confidence that the bill would be approved with simple majority as it would be tabled before the parliament. The government is also lobbying for amendment in Army Act and the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they accepted the top court’s decision with open heart but the judiciary encroached upon the executive’s powers in the matter of extension f the Chief of Army Staff.

PM Imran Khan said that the bill prepared for amendment in Army Act and the Constitution would be presented before the parliament in compliance of the Supreme Court’s verdict. He expressed these views while chairing meeting of the parliamentary committee on Thursday.

“The power of the executive was encroached upon by the judiciary regarding extension of the army chief’s tenure,” said PM Khan.

The PTI-led government has been lobbying for amendment in Army Act and the Constitution while PPP and PML-N offered their support in this regard. However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that rules and regulations should be followed properly in the whole process. “The democratic process should be followed in legislation on the subject matter,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan termed the matter of the Bill very sensitive and said that debate over it was also not necessary. He predicted that the bill would be passed by the parliament even before Friday prayer but the house was adjourned till Saturday.