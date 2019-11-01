UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Says "No NRO" For Marchers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:36 PM

PM Khan says

Imran Khan says he can send more food to the marchers if it runs out but will never give the NRO.

GILGIT: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again said that he would not offer NRO to anyone despite that the Azadi March's protesters have gathered in Islamabd, making it clear that they could offer them food if they run out of food there.

PM Khan said that it was new Pakistan and no one would be given NRO or amnesty from him. He expressed these views while addressing a publc rally in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Prime Minister said: " "Gone are the days when one used to use islam to gain power. This is a new Pakistan, sit how long youo want and when food runs out we will send more,".

PM Khan was on his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on the occasion of its independence day.

"We are celebrating your independence while an Azadi March [is ongoing in Islamabad]. Who are they wishing to gain freedom from?" said Imran Khan.

"There is no need of foreign conspiracies when Maulan Fazl ur Rehman is there," he further said, adding: "it looks as if Fazl ur Rehman himsel is an India becacuse Indian media is celebrating him," the Prime Minister said. But he said Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that no one can stop occupied Kashmir from becoming independence.

The Prime Minister reiterated his support for people of Kashir, saying that the Kashmiris would never be left alone.

"I fwill fight for Kashmiri people," said Imran Khan while addressing the Azadi Parade on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit.

He said he would continue to raise voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir across the world as their ambassador. He paid tribute to the people of Gilgit Baltistan saying that they won the freeom by fighting a war. The people of Gilgit-Baltistan would also have becpome the victims of the Modi's oppression if they had not fought the war for their independence.

PM Imran Khan also hoisted a flag in a ceremony held to pay tribute to the martyrds of Gilgit-Baltistan, put flower wreath at the memorial point for the martyrds. A huge crowd was there to welcome Imran Khan who waived to his supporters. High Security arrangments were made on his visit to the Gilgit-Baltistan.

