(@fidahassanain)

Firdous Ashiq Awan says that PM Khan directed Punjab govt to ensure best possible care to Nawaz Sharif in accordance with the wishes of his family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) Prime Miniser Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to ensure the best treatment for PML-N Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was going through treatment at Services Hospital.

In a statement on her twitter account, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for the health of Nawaz Sharif and directed the Punjab government for the best possible care in accordanance with the wishes of his family.

She said the PM had also sought detailed report about the health of Nawaz Sharif from Punjab government.

Earlier, the hospital sources said that Nawaz Sharif's health so far is not stable because the platelets level fell down which resulted in gems' blood--a stage which is being said may be critical. The doctors injected him blood to improve his platelets but suddenly they reduced. A fresh test of Nawaz Sharif has also been conducted and the report is yet to come.

Before it, the doctors conducted two tests to check the platelets level of Nawaz Sharif and said his condition was improving but it suddenly fell down.

Two days ago, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from the NAB's detention center after a medical emergency. It was Monday late night when his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital. A large nmberr of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office during his shifted and they chanted slogans against the government and NAB officials.

A special room was allocated to the former Prime Mininster and high security arrangments were made to control any untoward incident.

The PML-N leaders and workers, for the last two days, are there and criticising the government for detaining him and causing damage to his health. The PML-N leaders said that Nawaz Sharif was intentionally brought late to the hospital. However, the NAB issued a statement and rejected the allegations that it brought Nawaz Sharif late.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif, alarmed the government authorities when he said that platelets level of Nawaz Sharif was quite low and he must be shifted immediately to the hospital for timely treatment.