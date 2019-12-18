UrduPoint.com
PM Khan Summons Core Committee Meeting Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:37 AM

PM Khan summons core committee meeting today

Sources say Punjab Governor and Punjab CM will also take part in the core committee meeting which will be chaired by PM Imran Khan today evening in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned core committee meeting today evening, the sources said here on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will also take part in the meeting besides the members of the Federal cabinet.

The Core committee will discuss important matters, especially the recent situation arose after the verdict of the Special Court wherein former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was declared “traitor” and awarded death sentence for abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency on Nov 3, 2007.

