PM Khan takes notice of JUI-F’s call for Azadi March

The PM also constitutes a committee to hold talks with JUI-F, saying that all legitimate demands of the opposition will be heard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Taking notice of JUI-F’s Azadi March, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition parties and decided to constitute a committee to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired meeting of the core-committee meeting and took notice of the JUI-F’s plan of staging Azadi March in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the country was going through the challenges and they had been taking up the matter of occupied Kashmir before the international forums. He said the country had also been facing many challenges like economy and issue of Occupied Kashmir but he said the government would hear the legitimate demands of the opposition.

The sources said that a committee headed by Pervaiz Khatak would hold talks with JUI-F to stop their Azadi March.

It may be mentioned here that JUI_F had announced Azadi March on Oct 27 while its Chief Fazl would take out the rally from Karachi, Sindh.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court disposed of all the petitions challenging against Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Advocate Hanif Rahi had moved the petition saying that JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced to hold rally against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in October.

Chief Justice Athar Minullah remarked no court in the world can abolish right of demonstration over which, the petitioner said that there is a right to protest against policy but not against the democratic government. However, the court dismissed both petitions against Azadi March.