UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Khan Takes Notice Of Officials' In Action On Pakistan Citizen Portal App

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 02:31 PM

PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pakistan Citizen Portal App

The PMO seeks performance report of officials and directs to make committee in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of officers for not taking action on citizens' complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal App, Radio Pakistan said.

Prime Minister Office (PMO), the radio said, had written letter to the ministries and provincial department regarding inaction of the officials concerns. The government decided to form a five-member commitee to conduct "Performance Evaluation Report" and submit its report within 30 days.

According to the report, the PMO expressed serious concerns over the officials' inaction and said that majority of the complaints were disposed of without proper inquiry, satisfactory answer as well as documentary evidence. It held that the departments took "unnecessaray time" in addressing complaints and the decision to resolve complaints was takenn by unconcerned officials.

The sources said that a grade 20 officer and a joint secretary would head the five-member committee which will be responsible for a report after proper field evaluation. The committee, they said, would also examine the misconduct of the officials in both resolved and pending complaints and would compile both good and bad perfromances .

Last year on Oct 28, the government established portal to address the problems of the citizens about various departments and subjects. The app was declared as the second best government app in the world at the world Government Sumitt. However, the inaction of officials has exposed the objective of the portal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Government Best

Recent Stories

Zardarai be allowed access to personal doctors, PP ..

22 minutes ago

Iranian Embassy Confirms Ex-Lawmaker Jalali's Appo ..

21 seconds ago

Assad Says Top US Officials Admitted Supporting Al ..

23 seconds ago

Mualana Fazl's political stubbornness pushing JUI- ..

25 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks end with steep losses 11 November ..

15 minutes ago

S. Korean minister cautious about 2nd talks with J ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.