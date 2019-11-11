PM Khan takes notice of officials' in action on Pakistan Citizen Portal App

(@fidahassanain)

The PMO seeks performance report of officials and directs to make committee in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of officers for not taking action on citizens' complaints lodged on the Pakistan Citizen Portal App, Radio Pakistan said.

Prime Minister Office (PMO), the radio said, had written letter to the ministries and provincial department regarding inaction of the officials concerns. The government decided to form a five-member commitee to conduct "Performance Evaluation Report" and submit its report within 30 days.

According to the report, the PMO expressed serious concerns over the officials' inaction and said that majority of the complaints were disposed of without proper inquiry, satisfactory answer as well as documentary evidence. It held that the departments took "unnecessaray time" in addressing complaints and the decision to resolve complaints was takenn by unconcerned officials.

The sources said that a grade 20 officer and a joint secretary would head the five-member committee which will be responsible for a report after proper field evaluation. The committee, they said, would also examine the misconduct of the officials in both resolved and pending complaints and would compile both good and bad perfromances .

Last year on Oct 28, the government established portal to address the problems of the citizens about various departments and subjects. The app was declared as the second best government app in the world at the world Government Sumitt. However, the inaction of officials has exposed the objective of the portal.