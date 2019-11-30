PM Khan to arrive in Lahore for day-long visit today

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that reshuffle is likely to be made in the provincial cabinet during PM Khan’s Lahore visit.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit today, the sources saiad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, was likely to make some ‘administrative decisions’ about provincial level set-up.

He would also chair the meeting of parliamentary body of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and would take into confidence over current political situation of the country. The meeting will be held at Chief Minister’s house. The sources said that separate meeting would also be held with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar.