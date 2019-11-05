UrduPoint.com
PM Khan To Chair Today Meeting Of Govt's Negotiating Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:05 PM

PM Khan to chair today meeting of govt's negotiating team

The sources say the meeting will be held at Prime Minister Office today at 11: 00 pm.

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the government's negotiating committee regarding the JUI-F's demand and Azadi March in the capital.

The sources said that PM Khan summoned the meetingt today to discuss the ideas with the negotiating team about its next meeting with the Rehbar committee.

It may be mentioned here that the government's team had held two meetings with the opposition but could not reach any conclusion as the JUI-F's Azadi March has entered the fourth day in the capital.

Thousands of protestors are there in Islamabad about which the observers are claiming is the biggest march of Islamabad's history.

The sources said the meeting of the government’s negotiating committee is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister office in Islamabad today at 11:00am. PM Imran will preside over the meeting. They further said the meeting would review the current political situation in the country. The meeting would also review the situation arise after the JUI-F anti-government Azadi March.

