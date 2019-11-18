PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section today

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that PM Khan earlier had to inaugurate the section on Nov 15 but due to his engagements and bad weather conditions, it was deferred till today.

ABBOTTABAD:(UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Hazara Motorway section from Shah Maqsood to Mansehra today, the official sources said.

According to the detail, Prime Minister Imran Khan had to inaugurate the remaining section of Hazara Motorway on Nov 15th but it was deferred till today due to engagements of the PM as well as bad weather conditinos in the area.



National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology Chairman MNA Ali Khan and Commissioner Hazara Division Syed Zaheerul islam made this announcement that the remaining section of Hazara Motorway would be inagurated on Nov 18th (today).

MNA Saleh muhammad had told reporters that PM Khan was due to inaugurate section of Hazara Motorway on November 15 but rough weather hurdled the event which was scheduled for Monday (today).

He stated that traffic on Karakoram Highway remained blocked from Haripur to Mansehra and passengers and people travelling intra cities and between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan suffered a lot.

“With inauguration of this section of Hazara Motorway, people could enjoy hustle-free travel in the division,” said the lawmaker.

Hazara Motorway section from Burhan to Shah Maqsood had already completed and was inaugurated on December 27, 2017 while about 118.32 kilometers long Havelian to Thakot section was further distributed in three sections where 55 kilometer section from Havelian to Shankiari comprising 15-kilometer and 40 kilometers expressway would be inaugurated by the PM Imran Khan on the November 18, 2019.

The remaining section of Hazara Motorway from Mansehra to Thakot would likely to be completed by next year in February 2020.

Accordinng to Associated Press of Pakistan, Hazara Motorway starts from Burhan, passes through Haripur, Hevlian, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Shinkiari, and ends at Thakot and the motorway has five tunnels two at Abbottabad and one each at Battal, Karmong and Mansehra.